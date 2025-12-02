AMJ Financial Wealth Management Decreases Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 85.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9%

IBM opened at $305.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.43.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.08.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

