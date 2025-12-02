AMJ Financial Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Nasdaq accounts for 3.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 72.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.7%

NDAQ opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.44. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.57%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.