AMJ Financial Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 1.6% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $101,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $739,488.75. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,822.57. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,421 shares of company stock valued at $588,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of TTWO opened at $249.34 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.35 and a twelve month high of $264.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.99.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.65.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

