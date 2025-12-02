AMJ Financial Wealth Management Grows Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 2.4% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.23. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $130.03.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,234.60. This trade represents a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.