AMJ Financial Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 147,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

