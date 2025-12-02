AMJ Financial Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 84,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 86,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 146,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

BSCV opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $17.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.