AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $10.70 Million Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the period. The Hartford Insurance Group accounts for 2.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $672,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Trustmark Bank Trust Department raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 43,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $135.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.40 and a 200-day moving average of $128.70. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $138.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,344. This represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HIG

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.