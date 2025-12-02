AMJ Financial Wealth Management Makes New $6.93 Million Investment in Newmont Corporation $NEM

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 118,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,000. Newmont makes up about 1.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $919,170,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,934,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,458,000 after purchasing an additional 191,940 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,646,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,187,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,748,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,936,000 after purchasing an additional 228,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,772,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,237 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.68. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,160 shares of company stock worth $751,876. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

