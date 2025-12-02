AMJ Financial Wealth Management Makes New $631,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,166,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,326,000 after buying an additional 2,034,138 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,536,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,885,000 after acquiring an additional 397,817 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,388,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,568 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,313,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,774,000 after purchasing an additional 143,786 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,455,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,631,000 after purchasing an additional 617,176 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 0.05.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

