AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases 859 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 92.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $2,071,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.01. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.72 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 126.58%. The firm had revenue of $330.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

