AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,770,000. Huntington Ingalls Industries comprises approximately 1.9% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total value of $4,815,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,707.34. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $268,124.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,106.64. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 17,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $306.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

