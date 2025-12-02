AMJ Financial Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Pinkerton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 36,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,863,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3,728.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,119,000 after acquiring an additional 239,175 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total transaction of $1,157,994.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,966.10. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Richard Wilcox sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.13, for a total transaction of $2,232,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,260. This represents a 54.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,257. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $947.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,333.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,225.00 to $1,130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,140.00 to $1,134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,025.07.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $911.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $404.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $921.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $958.18. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $871.71 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.56%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

