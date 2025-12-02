AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 11,965 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.