AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 349 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,366,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 64.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,614,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $196,351,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,764,673,000 after buying an additional 962,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $551,033,000 after buying an additional 834,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $3,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,557.19. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 price objective on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.14 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.16.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

