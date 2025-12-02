AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 4,458 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. SAP makes up approximately 2.9% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in SAP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in SAP by 11.6% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

SAP stock opened at $242.02 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $233.51 and a twelve month high of $313.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.49. The company has a market capitalization of $297.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

