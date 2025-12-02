AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 544 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 744,932.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 14,565,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563,421 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,861,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,855,000 after acquiring an additional 323,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,990,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,081,000 after purchasing an additional 61,149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,572,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,009,000 after purchasing an additional 236,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $137.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $145.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.38.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.