AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 570 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

AMJ Financial Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VOO opened at $625.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $617.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13. The company has a market capitalization of $778.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

