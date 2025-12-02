AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 80 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 3.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after buying an additional 29,053,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $2,138,031,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $897,185,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $408,780,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,429.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 485,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,524,000 after acquiring an additional 466,187 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.00.

GS stock opened at $810.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $243.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $841.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $787.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $728.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

