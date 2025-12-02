AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 8,984 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 1.8% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $395,321,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at about $336,022,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,720,000 after purchasing an additional 51,172 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.0% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,211,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,905,000 after purchasing an additional 664,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,200,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,522,000 after purchasing an additional 107,245 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $71.71.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

