AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes $11.55 Million Position in Heico Corporation $HEI

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,000. Heico accounts for about 2.9% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Heico by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 308,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,174,000 after acquiring an additional 242,264 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heico by 68.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,232,000 after purchasing an additional 215,530 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Heico by 781.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Heico in the 1st quarter worth about $5,518,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Heico by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heico Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Heico stock opened at $309.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. Heico Corporation has a 52-week low of $216.68 and a 52-week high of $338.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HEI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Heico from $346.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Heico from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.62.

Insider Activity at Heico

In related news, Director Carol F. Fine bought 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $163,920.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,920.96. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel purchased 676 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,896.68. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 4,448 shares of company stock worth $1,086,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

