AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes $395,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.87.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.