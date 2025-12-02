AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes Position in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $519,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter valued at $1,476,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in HSBC by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 119,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,043,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,067,000 after buying an additional 1,430,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Erste Group Bank raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a market cap of $245.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.85%. Research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 41.68%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

