AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EUFN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 210,157 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

