AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes Position in News Corporation $NWSA

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Get News alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in News by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,492,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,290,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of News by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of News by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 88,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

NWSA opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $31.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. News had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.68%. News’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWSA

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.