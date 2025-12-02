AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes Position in News Corporation $NWSA

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in News by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,492,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,290,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of News by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of News by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 88,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
NWSA opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $31.61.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
