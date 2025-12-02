Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital cut its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 101.6% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 164,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,764. This trade represents a 61.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This trade represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.2%

APH stock opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.75. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.Amphenol’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

