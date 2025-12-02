Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Decreased by Aljian Capital Management LLC

Aljian Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 13.5% of Aljian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Apple Trading Up 1.5%
Apple stock opened at $283.10 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $283.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
