AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 281.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 164.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,743.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,737.98. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $123.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $174.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $961.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

