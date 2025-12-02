Arjuna Capital Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 550,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,059 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 14.6% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $55,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55.

