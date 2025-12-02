Arjuna Capital Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,325,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $219,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 747.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,089 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,124,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,350,000 after buying an additional 1,485,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $112,154,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,448 shares of company stock worth $5,532,829. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $101.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.32.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.2%

JCI opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $123.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

