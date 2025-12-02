Arjuna Capital Buys 9,631 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up 1.1% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $756,104,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,144,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,412,000 after purchasing an additional 585,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,406,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,410,000 after purchasing an additional 259,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,816,000 after buying an additional 57,221 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

NYSE MET opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $88.59.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

