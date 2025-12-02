Arjuna Capital Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Arjuna Capital cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.7% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,579,549,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $385.83 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

