Arjuna Capital Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Arjuna Capital lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.6% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 30.7% during the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 18,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,034,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,823,000 after acquiring an additional 224,909 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Waste Management by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.14.

WM opened at $215.69 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

