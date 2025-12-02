Arjuna Capital Has $13.62 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Arjuna Capital cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for 3.6% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2,783.5% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SPTI opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

