Arjuna Capital Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Arjuna Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 1.5% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,432,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,635,471,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,270,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,019,000 after buying an additional 446,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,115,000 after buying an additional 47,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,724,000 after acquiring an additional 796,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,736,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Argus reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $533.22.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total transaction of $676,410.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,050. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $454.98 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.14 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.22. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.55%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

