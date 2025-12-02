Arjuna Capital Reduces Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Arjuna Capital lowered its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.6% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI set a $280.00 price target on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $257.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $169.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.80. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

