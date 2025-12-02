Arjuna Capital Sells 53,132 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. $AMAL

Arjuna Capital lowered its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,132 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,738.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after buying an additional 725,695 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,974,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 740,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 192,577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth $3,416,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 20.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 102,166 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Amalgamated Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

AMAL opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $898.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 16.87%.

In other news, Director Julie Kelly sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $183,095.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,300.42. The trade was a 28.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne P. Fox sold 8,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $244,665.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,025.84. This trade represents a 28.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,343 shares of company stock worth $610,858. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

