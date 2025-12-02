Arjuna Capital Sells 662 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Arjuna Capital lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 21.87%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

