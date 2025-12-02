Arjuna Capital Sells 798 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Arjuna Capital decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.4% in the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 63,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 139,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 102,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $113.74.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.