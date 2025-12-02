ARK & TLK Investments LLC Buys 1,975 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $81.28.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

