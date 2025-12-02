ARK & TLK Investments LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

ARK & TLK Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,676.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,627,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,798,000 after buying an additional 23,241,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,129,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,797 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,243,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,922,000 after acquiring an additional 639,870 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,586,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,768,000 after acquiring an additional 96,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,834,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,549,000 after purchasing an additional 542,605 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $48.45.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.