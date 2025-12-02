ARK & TLK Investments LLC Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 66.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,200. This represents a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $113.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

