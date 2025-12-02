ARK & TLK Investments LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

ARK & TLK Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 0.9% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 128,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 134,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 39,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTIP opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
