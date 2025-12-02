ARK & TLK Investments LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in Two Harbors Investments Corp $TWO

ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investments were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investments by 168.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 744,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 466,957 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 170,586 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,627,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 593.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 137,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 117,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

TWO stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.30. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investments ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Two Harbors Investments had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 44.10%.The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Two Harbors Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Two Harbors Investments from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investments from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Two Harbors Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

