ARK & TLK Investments LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

ARK & TLK Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

