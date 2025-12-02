ARK & TLK Investments LLC Has $806,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 70.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IEMG stock opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

