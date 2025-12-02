ARK & TLK Investments LLC Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

ARK & TLK Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 380.1% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 509,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,043,000 after acquiring an additional 403,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,710,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 520,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 123,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

