ARK & TLK Investments LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.