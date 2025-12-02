ARK & TLK Investments LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,612,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,840,000 after buying an additional 507,926 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $973,122,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $951,479,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $123.24 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $861,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,388.08. This trade represents a 49.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 48,350 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $6,798,493.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,881,930.19. This trade represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,020,272 shares of company stock worth $511,809,493 over the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

