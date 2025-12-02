ARK & TLK Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Hull Tactical US ETF $HTUS

ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Hull Tactical US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hull Tactical US ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF by 161.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter.

Hull Tactical US ETF Stock Performance

Hull Tactical US ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.92. Hull Tactical US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13.

About Hull Tactical US ETF

The Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for capital appreciation, regardless of market cycle, using long, short and leveraged positions in the S&P 500, along with cash. The actively managed fund primarily uses ETFs to gain exposure to the equity component of its portfolio.

