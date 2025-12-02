ARK & TLK Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,461 Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $447,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 44,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DFEV opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

